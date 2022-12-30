Ever-since the news of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's horrific accident broke out, everyone has been left in a state of disbelief. Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed that the left-handed batter has sustained two cuts on forehead and a ligament tear in right knee and his currently admitted at the Max Hospital, Dehradun. Players are praying for the speedy recovery of the Delhi-based cricketer. Former India skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and extended his wishes.

"Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery," tweeted Virat Kohli.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you."

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote, "Praying for a speedy recovery. Stay strong bro @RishabhPant17."

India veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan also extended his wishes to Pant. "Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon. @RishabhPant17," tweeted Dhawan.

Pant dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident, and had to break the windscreen of the car to escape after the vehicle had caught fire. Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Pant has been India's regular wicket-keeper across all formats after MS Dhoni's retirement and has been one of India's top performers with the bat in Test cricket in past two years.

