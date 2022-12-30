India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. There could be a fracture in his leg and he is currently being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. After Pant got injured in the road accident, people from all walks of life took to Twitter and wished the cricketer a speedy recovery.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17," former India batter Gautam Gambhir posted a tweet.

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

"Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even," Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund tweeted.

Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even. — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022

"Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable," former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted.

Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022

"Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," former India opening batter Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

"Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon," veteran cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals posted on Twitter.

Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

Here are some of the fan reactions:

The wall of Indian Test Team .. praying for his fast recovery



Get well soon Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/sjkNZ4B4VV — Vikas (@VlKASPR0NAM0) December 30, 2022

It was very saddening to hear about Rishabh Pant's accident. We hope & pray that he'll recover well from this.



We request all the fans to be considerate & not share the accident pics on social media!#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) December 30, 2022

Wishing a speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant, Come back soon. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2022

Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93 in the first and second Test, repectively.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

