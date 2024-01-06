Bihar's Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna has hogged limelight for a wrong reason. The venue is hosting a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match after a 27-year-long gap and the miserable condition of the stadium has become a talking point. It is worth noting that Bihar is currently playing against Mumbai in an Elite Group B match at the Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium. As stars like Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube are playing in the match, fans entered the stadium in huge number but no proper seating and the deteriorating condition of the stadium has invited wide criticism.

A video of the stadium's poor condition went viral on social media and that saw former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also slamming the state's cricket governing body.

"This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it's time all stakeholders realise it's value. Don't see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this," said Venkatesh while reacting to the viral video.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has allowed the fans to watch Ranji Trophy matches for free. The premier domestic red-ball event kicked off on Friday.

Ahead of the clash, on being asked about fans watching Ranji games, a senior DDCA official told ANI: "Yes this time also the entry for fans free to watch Ranji games held up in Delhi they can come and enjoy the game in stands, only they have to carry their authentic I cards like aadhar, voting, driving licences or student ID cards."

In this year's Ranji Trophy, the experienced batting duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara making their return.

Pujara and Rahane were the two players who were a part of India's Test team in the early months of 2023 but were sidelined for the two-match Test series.

Pujara made his last Test appearance during India's World Test Championship final loss against Australia while Rahane made his last Test appearance during India's tour of the West Indies.

Rahane made 94 runs in the two Test appearances, while, Pujara scored 41 runs across both innings in the WTC final.

