Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had filed for divorce back in 2023 but decided to take it back after seeing her husband's 'helpless state'. In a recent interview, Andrea opened up about Kambli's struggles with alcohol addiction and how that impacted their relationship. Andrea was Kambli's second wife and the couple got married back in 2006 in a private ceremony in a civil court. Recently, Kambli's health condition left a lot of fans worried and he even had to be admitted to Akruti Hospital on December 21 for urinary infection and cramps.

During the podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea revealed that she had previously contemplated leaving Kambli but was constantly worried about his health.

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.

Recently, Vinod Kambli was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the ground's 50th anniversary celebrations. Kambli has been suffering from several illnesses in the recent past and he had to be admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with brain clots.

However, he was discharged after a few days and on Sunday, he was seen being helped by wife Andrea Hewitt to walk into the stadium for the ceremony.

Few days ago, Kambli also attended a felicitation event at the stadium where a number of former cricketers were awarded by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).