 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Police Question Sri Lanka Cricketer Over Hotel Rape

Updated: 25 July 2018 20:05 IST

Sri Lankan police have questioned a player from the national cricket team after a Norwegian woman was allegedly raped in a hotel room while he was present, an official said.

Police Question Sri Lanka Cricketer Over Hotel Rape
Sri Lankan police have questioned a player from the Sri Lankan national cricket team. © AFP

Sri Lankan police have questioned a player from the national cricket team after a Norwegian woman was allegedly raped in a hotel room while he was present, an official said on Wednesday. Opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, 27, has already been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket on a "misconduct" charge after a close associate of his was arrested for sexual assault in the team hotel in Colombo. Gunathilaka was quizzed by police on Tuesday about an incident at the weekend when his friend Sandeep Jude Selliah, 26, was accused of raping one of two Norwegian women in their room, an officer told AFP.

"He has said he was asleep and was not aware of what had taken place between his friend and the Norwegian woman," said the policeman on condition of anonymity.

Selliah, a British passport-holder of Sri Lankan origin, was arrested shortly after the woman complained to police Sunday that he raped her the evening before in the presence of Gunathilaka.

Selliah was remanded in custody until Thursday.

"Police are not pressing charges against Gunathilaka at the moment, but the case record will be presented to a magistrate on Thursday," the officer told AFP.

Police said the Norwegian woman had left Sri Lanka after making the rape complaint. The incident took place at the hotel where both the Sri Lankan and the visiting South African team are staying.

Gunathilaka has been left out of the 15-man squad to play a five-match one-day international series against South Africa starting at Dambulla on Sunday.

The cricket board will conduct a disciplinary hearing after police investigations are over.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sri Lankan police have questioned a player from the national cricket team
  • Police are not pressing charges against Gunathilaka at the moment
  • The cricket board will also withheld Gunathilaka's fee
Related Articles
Police Question Sri Lanka Cricketer Over Hotel Rape
Police Question Sri Lanka Cricketer Over Hotel Rape
James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking
James Anderson Regains Top ICC Test Bowler Ranking
Sri Lanka Cricketer Suspended After Friend Accused Of Hotel Rape
Sri Lanka Cricketer Suspended After Friend Accused Of Hotel Rape
Rangana Herath
Rangana Herath's Six-For Helps Sri Lanka Thrash South Africa To Sweep Series 2-0
Sri Lanka Suspend Opener Danushka Gunathilaka On Misconduct Charge
Sri Lanka Suspend Opener Danushka Gunathilaka On Misconduct Charge
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.