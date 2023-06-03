Legendary India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was all praise for MS Dhoni after his successful knee surgery. Dhoni suffered an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but he kept on playing in the tournament and ultimately led his side to a record-equalling fifth title. Dhoni led the side from the frot and even pulled off a brilliant stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill in the final against Gujarat Titans. Sivaramakrishnan took to Twitter to hail Dhoni and he emphasised on how the former skipper showed the "mindset of a warrior".

"MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today,it was successful.True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain.The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life," he tweeted.

Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)

