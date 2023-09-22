Cricket sometimes throws up bizarre incidents which was beyond imagination. Such videos often become viral. The incident that we are going to talk today is also in that category, well almost in that category. In a video posted by County Championship, it can be seen that a batter named Lewis Goldsworthy loses chunk of his bat after facing a delivery from Jas Singh. The part if the bat goes on to hit the stumps, basically forcing him to be hit wicket. However, he continues to stay on the crease as the delivery was a no-ball as Singh has overstepped.

Watch: Player Gets Hit Wicket As His Bat Breaks, Still He's Not Out

Have you ever seen anything like this?



Lewis Goldsworthy loses a chunk of his bat which goes on to hit the stumps! Luckily for the Somerset batter it was a no ball from Jas Singh#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/NUyfsCSQbn — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 21, 2023

Talking about cricket, the Cricket World Cup is round the corner as all eyes are on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. The last time India hosted the Cricket World Cup in 2011, MS Dhoni's Indian cricket team brought cheers to billions with an historic triumph. It was India's second ODI Cricket World Cup win after Kapil Dev-led side's win in 1983. All Indian cricket team fans would expect Rohit Sharma's team to bring home a third ODI Cricket World Cup Trophy home. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, would be under focus when the Cricket World Cup starts on October 5.

Before that, the BCCI posted a video of the Indian cricket team which many fans believe has the official jersey of the Indian cricket team for the Cricket World Cup. The jersey in the video has tri-coloured striped on the shoulder part while the one that India wore at Asia Cup had three white stripes.

Legendary Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on Monday was all praise for the Indian team and especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, who absolutely decimated Sri Lanka to help India win the eighth Asia Cup title.

After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's flawless fifty-run partnership ensured India won Asia Cup by ten wickets.

"Do you think I need to say anything more than what people are saying. What a fantastic cricket being played. I think as a cricketer I would like to see much closer games towards the World Cup but I think as a player dismiss them for 30 runs and win. But as a spectator, I would say it would be better if the game is close," Kapil Dev said at a media event.