The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has revealed that they have not yet received any official communication from Virat Kohli regarding his availability for the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. A source from DDCA stated, "We have not received an official intimation from Virat Kohli on his availability for the Ranji season." This comes amidst the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s directive that players missing domestic matches during the home season must provide a valid reason, which will be reviewed by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or their respective state association.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, India's Test and ODI captain, was seen attending Mumbai's Ranji Trophy practice camp at the Wankhede Stadium earlier on Tuesday, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. His participation, though not yet confirmed for upcoming matches, signals his intent to remain involved in first-class cricket.

The BCCI's move to enforce accountability for domestic participation comes as part of their strategy to ensure match-readiness and form among national players. This follows India's recent 3-1 Test series loss in Australia, which sparked conversations about the importance of players staying connected to the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, DDCA chief Ashok Sharma confirmed that while both Kohli and Pant have been named in the preliminary squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy games, it is unlikely that either of them would feature.

"Both Virat and Rishabh's names are in the probable list. The Ranji Trophy camp is underway. Virat should take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available. See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told Indian Express.

"The BCCI has also mentioned players should participate in domestic cricket. I feel Virat and Rishabh should play at least one game, but I don't think they will," he added.

Shubman Gill has also confirmed his availability for Punjab's upcoming Ranji Trophy sixth-round fixture against Karnataka, set to begin on January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Punjab's squad is yet to be officially announced, Gill's inclusion would come as a welcome boost for the team, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have emphasized the importance of India's top players contributing to their state teams to stay match-ready. Gill himself endured a difficult series in Australia, managing a highest score of 31 in five innings after recovering from a finger injury that had ruled him out of the first Test in Perth. He averaged 18.60 across the series and was left out of the Boxing Day Test.

Kohli's presence at the Ranji Trophy, if confirmed, will be closely monitored, as players' participation in state-level cricket remains a focal point in maintaining India's red-ball depth and competitiveness.

