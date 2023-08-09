Marcus Stoinis is one of the most popular Australian cricketer. He was a prominent member of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup. So far he has played 60 ODIs and 51 T20Is. Stoinis also plays in the Indian Premier League. Needless to say, that Stoinis is a well-recognised name in the cricket world. However, the same cannot be said about the US it seems. Stoinis was recently spotted vacationing with his girlfriend, Sarah Czaenuch in New York, USA. As they were strolling down a road, a photographer named David Guerrero approached them for a photo.

Guerrero could not recognise them and asked them where they hailed from. He even posted on X writing, "Street photography w/ this beautiful Australian Couple".



However, the post did not go unnoticed by the cricket fans.

Dude these are not ordinary people , he is Marcus Stonis an established Australian cricketer. Very well known across the cricketing fans across the world. What a joke. — Sadaf Sayeed (@Sadafsayeed) August 9, 2023

David really you don't know is he ? — SAVANT A (@AmolSavant91) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will get the first chance of becoming Aaron Finch's successor as Australia's T20 captain after he was announced as skipper for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Finch retired from T20I cricket earlier this year after a successful 76-match stint as captain that was highlighted by guiding Australia to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai in 2021 and selectors have taken their time on settling on his replacement. Marsh will be given first crack on winning the top job, with the talented all-rounder named captain for the T20 component of Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa that commences later this month.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs