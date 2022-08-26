Whenever India and Pakistan play each other in a cricket match, the hype surrounding the game is intense. Winning this match almost becomes almost a prestige issue for the supporters of both the teams. The scrutiny and the pressure that the two teams' players face is intense. There have been instances where players from either side have resorted to mind games during the match, but India great Virender Sehwag says that off the field the camaraderie between the two teams is just awesome.

"What I feel is that when India and Pakistan are on the ground, it's a difficult game. Everybody gives their best. If somebody is from India, the person plays to win the game for his team. If somebody is playing for Pakistan, the same thing happens. When we finish the match and return to the hotel, we spend time together. There is lot of love between us," Sehwag said in a video uploaded by Star Sports on YouTube.

"Some people say that there is tension between India and Pakistan, or that there is fight between Indian and Pakistan players, but I would like to say that nothing of that sort happens. You see the competition only on the field. Outside it we are friends, we behave as if one is the elder brother and the other the younger brother. "

India and Pakistan will play yet again on August 28 at the Asia Cup.