The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied all media reports that claimed it agreed to a 'hybrid model' presented by the BCCI for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to the reports, BCCI proposed that the Indian cricket team will be playing its matches at a neutral venue and it was accepted by the PCB. However, PCB sources told Sports Tak that the two cricket boards have not spoken about the hybrid model at all and no such plans are being made for the competition. Pakistan have maintained that they want to host the tournament at - Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

"The hybrid model is not under consideration. It is documented that its position has not changed. People file stories claiming sources X Y Z. People file anything just to get some views. As of now, we haven't decided anything as far as the Champions Trophy. Our stand is as it is," a PCB source said.

The two teams have not faced each other in a bilateral series for more than a decade due to political tensions. While Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, India have not given a final answer on whether they will be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Federal Interior Minister, assured a brisk visa issuance policy for Indian fans wanting to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

He made the assurances during a meeting with a group of Sikh pilgrims from the United States.

Naqvi said the PCB was expecting a positive response from Indian fans to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"We will be keeping a special quota of tickets for Indian fans and we will try to make the visa issuance policy brisk," Naqvi was quoted as saying by a newspaper. Naqvi said that the PCB would like to see Indian fans visit Pakistan and watch the Indian and Pakistan match in Lahore.

(With PTI inputs)