India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming: India to square off against Bangladesh in the Super Six match of the ongoing Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. India had a brilliant run in the group stage, where they won all the three games that they played. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who were in Group D, lost one match out of three. Earlier on Thursday, opener G Trisha's composed 49 and pacers' excellent new ball spell fashioned India's lopsided 60-run win over Sri Lanka and their entry into the Super Six.

On a spiteful pitch, Trisha's 44-ball knock (5x4, 1x6) was worth its weight in gold as it guided India to a competitive 118 for nine.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match will take place on Sunday, January 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match will be held at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match?

The India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match?

The India vs Bangladesh, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Super Six match will be be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)