The PCB has managed to convince the West Indies touring side hit by Covid-19 positive cases to play the third and final T20 international on Thursday but the three match ODI series remains in doubt. The third and final match got underway at the national stadium in Karachi on time with a very sparse crowd in attendance as West Indies went into the match with just 14 available players out of their touring 21-member T20 and ODI squads.

Six of their players have tested positive for Covid-19 along with three team officials while one player Devon Thomas is out with a finger injury sustained in the first T20 match.

Earlier in the day there was suspense and doubt over whether the match would take place after the West Indies board confirmed that ODI captain, Shai Hope left-arm spinner, Akeal Hosain and all-rounder, Justin Greaves along with assistant coach, Roddy Estwick and team physician, Dr AKshai Mansingh had all tested positive in latest RT-PCR tests carried out on Wednesday. Earlier West Indies on December 9 had already missed three players Kyle Myers, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase to positive cases before the start of the T20 series and had been placed in isolation at the team hotel.

A reliable source said that the high number of Covid-19 cases in the West Indies camp were being put down to the fact that the contingent had travelled to Karachi via New York and Dubai and had stopovers during which time some of the players are said to have frequented restaurants and bars at the airports.

The source said that with 14 available players now and also Chase, Myers and Cottrell due to come out of isolation by Saturday, the PCB was trying to convince the West Indies board to complete the tour and play the three ODIs.

"The problem is that since the ODIs are part of the ICC World Cup qualifying rounds the West Indies already without key players are reluctant to carry on with the ODIs," he said.

