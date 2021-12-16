Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates
PAK vs WI Live Score: West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final T20I. Follow Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I live score and updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I in Karachi today. Pakistan have rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. West Indies have brought in Darren Bravo and debutant Gudakesh Motie. Pakistan are eyeing a whitewash. There were doubts over this match and also the three ODIs to follow as three more West Indies cricketers – wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves and two support staff members - assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Akshai Mansingh - tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday but the two boards have decided that the show must go on. (SCORECARD)
Pakistan vs West Indies live score 3rd T20I at the National Sports in Karachi
3rd T20I, West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021, Dec 16, 2021
National Stadium, Karachi
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
PAK vs WI 3rd T20I Live
PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan is pitchside and he says that the surface is the same one used in the 1st T20I match and looks good for batting. The pace bowlers will have to vary their line and lengths in order to get something out of the wicket.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Nicholas Pooran (C) (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo (In for Shai Hope), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie (On debut) (In for Akeal Hosein).
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain (In for Shaheen Afridi), Shahnawaz Dahani (In for Haris Rauf).
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in the favour of West Indies. They have elected to BAT first.
Let's talk about the West Indies now. Depleted even before they played a game on this tour. They could have easily cancelled this tour due to the lack of availability of first-choice players, but full credit to them, they are here to fight hard and try and win. They are a young unit and they showed commendable improvement in their performance in the second game. The bowlers came out with a plan and executed it fairly well. The batting too showed better application. Can they take a step further and register a win in the final T20I of this series? Or will Pakistan march ahead and hand West Indies a whitewash here? We shall find out. Stay tuned.
It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan get to chase tonight. There has been dew but not so much as to affect the bowlers. Maybe, that has allowed the fielding side to do better in the second innings.
The Pakistan players are already on the ground and training. They seem to be pumped up. Hard not to be, when you are 2-0 up in a 3-match series. But still, good to see.
Pakistan have been in red-hot form in T20Is this year and they have continued their dominance by registering another series victory and this time, in front of their home crowd. They will be particularly happy with their batting and bowling in the death overs and they look like a well-polished team with every player performing his role to perfection. With the series already in the bag, Babar Azam has already hinted that they will like to test their bench strength. Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim have already delivered notable contributions in this series and we can expect a few other youngsters from Pakistan to grab their opportunities tonight.
Right then! With the 3rd T20I scheduled to go on as planned, let's talk about cricket. The hosts, Pakistan have already sealed the series with a clinical performance in the first two games of the series and will be hoping to continue their winning run. West Indies, on the other hand, delivered a much-improved performance in the second game and will be eyeing a victory in this final match of the series.
--- MATCH DAY ---
5 pm local (1200 GMT) - This is confirmed. The third T20I is on. Pakistan Cricket Board have tweeted a message on their official account, which has a small video of the players travelling to the ground. Great news!
4.30 pm local (1130 GMT) - Ahem! Some sort of a good news, but still awaiting confirmation. We are hearing that the match is all set to go ahead with players reportedly having left the hotel for the ground. Hurrah for that. But let's also hope that everyone is safe and tested negative.
BREAKING NEWS - Well, not quite the stuff anyone wants to hear. After the early setback due to Covid amongst the West Indian players, forcing to leave out Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, the list now has been populated further. Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves have now tested positive ahead of the third T20I, along with the assistant coach and team physician. The last three players have been ruled out effectively of the ODI series as well. What this also does is - put the tour in serious jeopardy. The other members will be tested now, as they would have been in close contact with the latest 5 members. Let's hope for positive news.