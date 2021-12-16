Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I in Karachi today. Pakistan have rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. West Indies have brought in Darren Bravo and debutant Gudakesh Motie. Pakistan are eyeing a whitewash. There were doubts over this match and also the three ODIs to follow as three more West Indies cricketers – wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves and two support staff members - assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Akshai Mansingh - tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday but the two boards have decided that the show must go on. (SCORECARD)

