The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is all set to begin on Friday but the teams were left concerned after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where the players were staying. The district administration confirmed that the fire originated on the top floor and the fire department quickly took care of the situation. None of the guests and staff, which included PSL cricketers and officials, were injured because of the fire and they were evacuated properly. “None of the players or franchises faced any difficulties. The fire was extinguished on time. It did not spread to the interior of the hotel,” PSL CEO Salman Naseer told Samaa TV.

“The fire brigade teams launched their operation to extinguish the fire promptly,” he added.

“Six firefighting vehicles and 50 firefighters participated in the operation to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished within half an hour,” CDA Director of Emergency Zafar Iqbal said.

In the PSL 2025 opener, Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Super League management, in a bid to minimise direct airtime clash with the Indian Premier League, has scheduled its matches one hour after the IPL matches commence.

Salman Naseer, the PSL CEO, said in a podcast that PSL matches will begin from 8:00 pm, one hour after the IPL games commence at 7 PST.

The PSL will begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

This is the first time since the two leagues were launched that they are clashing in the same window.

Naseer said they had no option but to schedule the PSL in the April-May window because of the packed calendar earlier this year.

"It is not an ideal situation but we are confident that the PSL has its own fan base and will attract the usual eyeballs," Naseer said.

"The PSL has always produced quality competitive cricket and this year also we should see the same and cricket fans anywhere, at the end of the day, just want to see competitive, entertaining matches," he said.

He said that since the PSL was in its 10th year, a number of new things have been added to make the broadcast quality top notch.

Naseer added that one advantage of having the PSL in the same window as the IPL was that the franchises had been able to sign some reputed overseas stars, who went unsold in the IPL auction.

He also said that the PSL had got queries from interested parties on buying two new teams that would be added to the tournament by next year.

Asked about the rocky relationship between some of the franchise owners and the PSL management, some of whom had publicly lashed out at the PCB for its handling of the league, Naseer said it was not appropriate for anyone to wash dirty linen in public.

"Look we would think that all franchises have benefited from their association with the PSL over the years. But we also feel that instead of going public it would be best if they spoke and communicated to us directly on any issues they might have." Naseer said all franchise owners now would be given revised fees for the next 10 years and all had the right to accept the PCB offer or decide otherwise.

(With PTI inputs)