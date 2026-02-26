India were back to their best - and in ruthless style - at the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his form with a typically blazing fifty, and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a half-century, powering India to a formidable 256 for four against Zimbabwe in their must-win Super Eight match in Chennai on Thursday. It was India's highest-ever total in T20 World Cups and the overall highest in this ICC showpiece. But the story of the day was Abhishek (55, 30b, 4x4, 4x6).

With such a high score, India can very well aim to surpass the West Indies on Net Run Rate today. A higher NRR will help India in case of No Result in their next match against West Indies.

Before the match, this is how the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight points table stood:

1. South Africa - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +2.890

2. West Indies - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.791

3. India - 0 points, 1 match, NRR -3.800

4. Zimbabwe - 0 points, 1 match, NRR -5.350

According to ESPNcricinfo, India can surpass the West Indies' NRR with a win margin of 108 or more. It means India will have to restrict Zimbabwe below 148.

Since returning from a stomach bug, Abhishek had looked a distant shadow of his dominating self, registering three ducks in a row.

But on a smooth Chepauk pitch, the left-hander found his bearings, easing concerns within the Indian team management over the sudden slump in his form.

The 25-year-old was involved in two excellent partnerships - a 48-run stand for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson and a 72-run partnership off 42 balls with Ishan Kishan (38) for the next wicket - giving the hosts a strong platform.

Re-drafting Samson into the XI and pairing him with Abhishek proved a good move as the Kerala right-hander smoked 24 off 15 balls, helping ease any nerves that his partner had.

Once Samson departed, lofting Blessing Muzarabani to Ryan Burl in the deep, Abhishek took charge of the Indian innings.

He hammered Tino Maposo, Brian Bennett, and Richard Ngarava for sixes as India stormed to 80 for one in the PowerPlay, their second-best effort after the 86/1 against Namibia in a group match.

The bat flow, foot movement, and eye-hand coordination - all of which were missing in recent outings - were back. He brought up his fifty off just 26 balls with a single off spinner Sikandar Raza.

Abhishek's belligerence and Zimbabwe's generosity in the field helped India maintain the tempo even after the PowerPlay, adding 81 runs between overs seven and 14.

The tourists were also guilty of modest catching efforts, dropping Kishan (on 26) and Suryakumar Yadav (on 4). However, Abhishek could not extend his innings further, skying Maposa to Raza in the deep, much to Zimbabwe's relief.

But the relief did not last long. India's middle-order batters - who had struggled to force the pace on slower surfaces in earlier matches - rediscovered their range on the mixed soil surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India reached 100 in 9.1 overs, and the next hundred came in just 7.3 overs.

Pandya (50 not out) and Tilak Varma (44 not out) used the long handle to telling effect, adding 84 runs for the fifth wicket as India maximised the final five overs, plundering 80 runs.