India's star opener Sanju Samson is one of the big talking points from the team's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 321 runs across five matches at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He smashed three fifties, with all of them coming in crucial matches. While Samson scored 97 not out in the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, he smashed 89 each in the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand.

Despite the T20 World Cup glory, Samson remains grounded, and a viral video on the internet verifies it. The player, who hails from Kerala, was felicitated by the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his heroics at the mega event.

In the viral video, Samson could be seen sitting beside CM Pinarayi Vijayan when he is being served a drink, most seemingly water. Before taking it himself, he offered it to the CM in a humble gesture. The latter requested Samson to drink, and the cricketer obliged.

Watch the video here:

The way Sanju Samson first said to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, "Pehle aap lijiye." After the CM replied, "No, no, thank you, you have it," Sanju Samson then drank it himself.



This is what makes Sanju Samson special. He is truly a calm, grounded, and kind-hearted person. pic.twitter.com/lotlecznsw — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 18, 2026

"The respect he showed to Pinarayi Vijayan reflects his humble upbringing," wrote a fan.

In the comment section, some other fans also highlighted Samson's humble gesture.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan hosted the World Cup champion at his official residence, Cliff House, on Monday (March 16), to acknowledge his achievements.

The 31-year-old Samson came dressed in traditional attire for the ceremony, during which Vijayan handed him a commemorative memento bearing the message, "We salute Sanju Viswanath Samson."

The keepsake also highlighted his crucial contributions during the tournament's knockout phase.

Sharing the moment on X, Vijayan wrote, "Had the pleasure of hosting India's pride and Kerala's own, Sanju Samson, at Cliff House yesterday. Conveyed the profound love and joy of the people of Kerala. May he draw strength from his recent achievements and continue to scale new heights. Wishing him the very best!"

Samson's journey in the tournament was not without challenges. He had initially been left out of India's playing XI for their opening match, with the team management opting for Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper alongside opener Abhishek Sharma. His place in the squad had also come under scrutiny after he managed only 46 runs across five matches in a home T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the global event.

Despite the early doubts, Samson turned the narrative around with a string of match-winning performances, emerging as one of the standout players in India's successful campaign.

(With IANS inputs)