Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi produced an excellent opening spell to dismantle Karnataka's top order as his side stayed within sniffing distance of a historic Ranji Trophy title, reducing the hosts to 220 for five on Thursday. J&K had posted 584 in their first innings and were bowled out on the third day. The 29-year-old tore through the Karnataka top order with figures of 3 for 32 in 14 overs, bowling nine overs on the trot in a relentless first spell that rattled some of the well-known names in Indian cricket.

Nabi drew first blood by removing KL Rahul.

He then struck twice in two balls to put Karnataka in deeper trouble. First, he removed India international Karun Nair with an unplayable delivery that angled in and darted away after pitching to knock the top of off stump, and then dismissed the in-form Smaran Ravichandran with the very next ball.

Veteran Mayank Agarwal (130 batting; 207 balls) consolidated in the final session with resolute defensive technique to keep Jammu and Kashmir waiting. He also rode his luck, surviving a chance when he was dropped on 124.

Despite his resistance, Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on.

Having made their Ranji Trophy debut in 1959-60, Jammu and Kashmir have reached their maiden semifinal and have continued their dream run into the final.

Nabi has been their standout performer throughout the campaign, and the day's haul took his season tally to 58 wickets - just one shy of Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra's 59 scalps.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 584; 173.1 overs (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Sahil Lotra 72, Paras Dogra 70, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 70; Prasidh Krishna 5/98). Karnataka 220/5; 69 overs (Mayank Agarwal 130 batting; Auqib Nabi 3/32).