Things turned ugly on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. Paras Dogra, Jammu and Kashmir's captain, was involved in a heated spat with a number of Karnataka players, and even appeared to headbutt one of his opponents. Moments after hitting a boundary against pacer Prasidh Krishna, Dogra seemed to have a verbal exchange with Karnataka's substitute fielder KV Aneesh. Soon, replays showed that the J&K skipper charged at him and proceeded to headbutt him.

The incident happened after the fourth ball of the 101st over of the match. Dogra was at the crease with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, with Jammu and Kashmir just four wickets down and well past the score of 300.

VIDEO: J&K captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka player

First, Dogra could be seen having an animated chat with Aneesh, who was fielding at silly point. However, after the headbutt, Karnataka veteran Mayank Agarwal intervened and appeared to have a heated conversation with Dogra. Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal could also be seen talking to the umpire.

41-year-old Dogra has led Jammu and Kashmir to the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in the state's history.

Dogra and Wadhawan rescued the team after back-to-back wickets as Jammu and Kashmir reached 380/4 at Lunch on Day 2 against the eight-time champions Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After being pushed back by J&K on Day 1, Devdutt Padikkal-led Karnataka made a comeback at the start of Day 2 as the pacers made good use of the swing and the bounce as they created chances at the start.

Karnataka finally got the breakthrough in the 98th over when overnight batter Shubham Pundir was trapped by Vidyadhar Patil and got caught at mid-wicket after scoring 121 runs, laced with 12 fours and two sixes. In the following over, Abdul Samad (61) became Prasidh Krishna's third victim.

Then, captain Dogra, who had retired hurt on Day 1, returned to the crease and stabilised the innings along with wicketkeeper Wadhawan, who was taking off the pressure by hitting the fours and continuously rotating the innings.

