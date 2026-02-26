Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Jammu and Kashmir look to solidify their position after a brilliant batting performance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. On Day 2, Paras Dogra, Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Sahil Lotra slammed half-centuries as Jammu and Kashmir posted a big total of 527/6 in 156 overs. Although they lost few early wickets, Dogra and Wadhawan steadied the innings and Lotra remained unbeaten to pile more misery on Karnataka bowlers. (Live Scorecard)