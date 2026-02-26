Story ProgressBack to home
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Karnataka vs Jammu And Kashmir Day 3
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Jammu and Kashmir look to solidify their position after a brilliant batting performance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka.
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2025/26, Feb 24, 2026
Play In Progress
KAR
JAM
584/9 (173.0)
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.38
Batsman
Yudhvir Singh
30 (28)
Sunil Kumar
1* (1)
Bowler
Vijaykumar Vyshak
75/1 (34)
Prasidh Krishna
98/5 (34)
Topics mentioned in this article
SIX! Excellent from Singh! This is much better from him. Not that short, on middle and leg. Singh steps across and inside the line as he whacks it flat and over square leg for a six.
FOUR! That was really awkward from Singh but it all counts! A bumper, around off. Singh gets on his knee almost to slog it away but hangs his bat out and rolls his wrists across as the ball rolls past the keeper to fine leg.
Short of a good length, around off. Singh whips it across to deep square leg and denies the run.
Pushes it full and outside off. Sunil Kumar knocks it through point for a single.
Sunil Kumar is the last man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Vijaykumar Vyshak gets his first wicket. A bumper into the surface, outside off. Lotra bends his knee slightly and tries to drag his pull shot across but gets a top edge to deep square leg where Vidyadhar Patil holds onto it. Sahil Lotra goes for a well-made 72 (138).
Bangs it short, outside off. Lotra offers no shot to it.
Singh skips down but leaves it alone as Patil drops in a shorter delivery, outside off.
Short, down leg. Singh ducks under it.
Nipping in around the hips. Singh backsaway and tucks it to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Nicely played! Vidyadhar Patil overpitches it up, just around off. Singh offers a full swing of the bat as he hits it past mid off for a boundary.
Back of a length, outside off. Singh shoulders arms to it.
In the slot, full and on middle. Singh drives it fimrly to cover.
CLOSE! Dishes out a length delivery, around the sixth stump line and gets it to shape away. Lotra stays back to drive it away but misses.
Pushes it full and outside off. Lotra punches it to cover.
Length delivery, outside off. Lotra makes a brave leave as the ball jags back in a touch.
Hard length, nipping in on middle. Singh stays back to fend it away but inside edges it to the leg side for one.
Skiddy fuller delivery, outside off. Singh stays away from the line as he tries to drive it away.
Bangs it short and on off. Singh leaves it alone.
Serves it full and outside off. Lotra again throws his bat at it but fails to connect.