The Ranji Trophy final often produces marathon contests, and the ongoing summit clash between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka is shaping up similarly. After J&K posted a formidable 584 in their first innings, Karnataka reached a cautious 35 for one at lunch on Day 3 before being reduced to 98/4 in the second session. With time still remaining, but the deficit substantial, the possibility of a draw remains real. However, unlike league matches, the Ranji Trophy final cannot be shared; a winner must be declared.

One key rule that remains, however, is that a first-innings lead decides the winner.

If the Ranji Trophy final ends without an outright result, meaning neither team wins by bowling the other out twice or chasing a target, the team with the first-innings lead is declared the champion. This rule exists to reward the side that performs better over the longer stretch of the match, especially in multi-day contests where weather or pitch conditions can prevent a decisive finish.

Based on the current match situation, here is how the result will be determined:

Scenario 1: Karnataka win if they take a first-innings lead

If Karnataka scores 585 or more, surpassing Jammu and Kashmir's total of 584, they will gain the crucial first-innings lead. Even if the match ends in a draw, Karnataka will be crowned Ranji Trophy champions.

This is the most straightforward route to the title for Karnataka, but it requires overcoming a massive deficit.

Scenario 2: Jammu & Kashmir win if Karnataka fail to reach 584

If Karnataka are bowled out for less than 584, Jammu and Kashmir will retain the first-innings lead. In that case, regardless of whether there is time left or the match ends in a draw, Jammu and Kashmir will be declared the winner.

Given their dominant batting display and early control with the ball, Jammu & Kashmir currently find themselves in a strong position.

Scenario 3: Rain or time prevents completion of Karnataka's innings - advantage Karnataka (based on group-stage points).

In rare cases where external factors prevent completion of the innings and no first-innings lead is established, tournament regulations can fall back on overall competition performance, such as points accumulated earlier. However, in most Ranji Trophy finals, the decisive factor remains the first-innings lead.

Jammu and Kashmir's total of 584, built through discipline, partnerships, and lower-order resistance, has given them a commanding platform and a major advantage. Their bowlers have also maintained tight control early in Karnataka's reply, removing KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran and Karun Nair.

