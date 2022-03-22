Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has had his fair share of on-field battles with modern-day greats Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson. When asked about the similarities in how these prolific right-handers construct their innings in the longest format of the game to achieve the amount of success that all of them have managed consistently, Cummins said all of them "know their game" incredibly well. "All know their game incredibly well, They are never flustered, happy to bat long periods of time," Cummins said while replying to an NDTV query in a select-media interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

Cummins, who is currently leading Australia in the series-deciding third and final Test match against Pakistan in Lahore, talked about how the likes of Kohli and Babar Azam score quickly when there is the slightest of opportunity.

"If there is an opportunity, they get off the mark pretty quickly, start accumulating the runs really quickly. Unless you are right on the money from the first ball you feel like they are already into their innings," Cummins said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored record-breaking 196 in the fourth innings of the previous Test in Karachi to help Pakistan walk away with a thrilling draw. Babar scored 196 and batted more than 400 balls as the hosts battled it out for 171 overs against Australia to save the Test match.

After the Pakistan tour, Cummins will travel to India to join the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022, which begins on March 26. Cummins was bought back by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore in the mega auction last month. The right-arm seam-bowling all-rounder was a part of the KKR side even in the last IPL also.

"Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really well," Cummins said when enquired about the IPL.