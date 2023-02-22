Pat Cummins is no longer the no. 1 Test bowler as the Australia captain on Wednesday was dethroned by veteran England pacer James Anderson. The 40-year-old overtook Cummins and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the No.1 ranked bowler in the latest ICC Test rankings. Anderson ended Cummins' four-year reign as the top-ranked Test bowler after bagging seven wicket in the recently-concluded first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Anderson, who will turn 41 later this year, has claimed the top spot for the sixth time in his decorated career.

"The he remarkable career of James Anderson continues to reach new heights as the England quick overtook Australia captain Pat Cummins and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the No.1 ranked bowler on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Rankings," ICC said in a statement.

Anderson has been a mainstay in England's revival under head coach Brendon McCullum. The Ben Stokes-led side has won won 10 of their last 11 Tests since the former New Zealand captain was appointed as head coach of the Test team.

With 682 wickets so far, Anderson in the third in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers behind spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson is now the oldest bowler (40 years and 207 days) to hold the top ranking since Australian great Clarrie Grimmett did so back in 1936.

However, he only has a two-point lead over Ashwin (864), while Cummins drops to third with 858 rating points.

Jadeja has progressed to the ninth position after his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, the first time that he had broken in the top-10 since September 2019.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in top-10, as he occupies the fifth spot.

