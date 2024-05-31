Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels star batter Rohit Sharma and young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan might not play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). There has been an uncertainity over Rohit's future at MI ever since he was relieved of his captaincy duties by franchise. MI appointed Hardik as captain for IPL 2024 but the five-time champions endured a disastrous season, finishing at the bottom of the 10-team points table. Sharing his views on MI's possible strategy for IPL 2025 mega auction, Chopra suggested that Rohit might've played his last game for the franchise.

He also added that keeper-batter Kishan might be released by the team due to his price tag. However, he suggested that MI might use the 'Right to Match' card on Kishan if needed.

"I think they will let Ishan Kishan go. They might use the 'Right to Match' card because 15.5 crores is just too much money. I don't think Ishan will be retained," the ex India cricketer said on his YouTube channel.

"I think Rohit Sharma has played his last match for the Mumbai Indians, whether he doesn't want to be retained or the franchise lets him go," he added.

"Either way, I see them parting ways. I don't think you will be seeing Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians jersey again. That's just my understanding. I might be wrong but I feel, either which way, Rohit Sharma will not be playing for the Mumbai Indians when you start the next season," he further explained.

The next assignment for Rohit will be to lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. India will face Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.

Hardik's inclusion in the squad was a matter of discussion among experts but the selectors decided to show trust in the all-rounder as he was appointed the vice-captain.