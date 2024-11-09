The India vs Pakistan tussle off the cricket pitch has started once again. This time the issue in the Champions Trophy, that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in 2025. According to several reports, India will not be travelling to Pakistan and a hybrid model of hosting is being worked out. In response to these reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi did not hold back in expressing his disappointment. "In recent years, Pakistan has extended numerous good gestures. However, we hope we are not expected to always do so," Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, told reporters in Lahore, as quoted by Geo News.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has sad that Pakistan may take the big step of boycotting ICC events if India do not go to Pakistan this time.

The Champions Trophy will feature two groups of four teams each, with participants including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and defending champions Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 Pakistan tour of India, due to strained political relations.

Since then, the two teams have only faced each other in major International Cricket Council (ICC) white-ball events and Asia Cup tournaments.

"If it is a bilateral series or Asia Cup, then the teams are asked, whether India wants to play or not. This is an ICC event. The cycle has been signed from 2024-2031. All the broadcasters and sponsors have signed about the teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup," Latif said during the Geo News show.

"If a team denies to participate, they need to have a solid reason to justify their call. Just like in 1996, the West Indies and Australia did not go to Sri Lanka but still reached the final. If you make a reason for security, then it is not a solid reason. Teams like Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa are coming to Pakistan. They want to come to Pakistan," he added

Advertisement

Latif added that if India do not go to Pakistan, Pakistan may not participate in ICC events.

"ICC is existing only because there is Pakistan and India. If the government of Pakistan also says like India that we won't play, then the ICC will be of no use as no one will watch the match," Rashid said.

"We can say that India does not want to play bilateral matches, but you can't deny the ICC events as you already have signed it. India has to make solid ground. If India doesn't come this time, Pakistan will take a big step by not participating in the tournament," he added.