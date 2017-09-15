 
Pakistan vs World XI: Ultimate Incentive For One Ticket. Free Haircuts For A Year!

Updated: 15 September 2017 13:46 IST

With international cricket returning to Lahore, tickets are at a premium and people will do anything to get one.

Pakistan versus World XI series has created a massive hype. © AFP

When the World XI landed in Lahore on September 11, the city was all geared up to provide maximum security and witness real-time international cricket at home. The three T20 Internationals between the Faf du Plessis-led world combine and Pakistan has been welcomed by all, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), past and present players and above all, the population of Pakistan.

With two matches already played, the series is tied at 1-1, with everything to play for in the last match, scheduled for Friday evening.

Needless to say, everyone wants a slice of action and one hairdresser from Bahawalpur has come up with the ultimate incentive for anyone who provides him with a ticket for the series - free haircuts for a year!

A tweet by Saj Sadiq, editor of Pak Passion, shows a poster in Urdu, which advertises the hairdresser's offer.

Pakistan won the first match of the series after they scored a massive 197 for 5 and won by 20 runs. Babar Azam scored a fine 86 for the winners.

The World XI clawed back with the a win in the second match, as South African Hashim Amla anchored the chase of 175 runs with a knock of 72, while Sri Lankan Thisara Perera hammered 47 not out off 19 balls with five sixes to settle the issue.

