Pakistan Vs World XI Highlights: World XI Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

Pakistan Vs World XI Highlights, T20: World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. © AFP

World XI beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to level the three-match series at 1-1 at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday. Hashim Amla (72) and Thisara Perera (47) batted with aggression to help the visitors reach a 175-run target in 19.5 overs to set up an intriguing final match on Friday. Pakistan had scored 174-6 in their 20 overs. (Scorecard)

22:53 IST: World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, level series 1-1

22:52 IST: SIX! What a way to finish the match! Perera smashes Raees for a maximum.

22:50 IST: World XI need 9 runs off 4 deliveries.

22:46 IST: SIX! Fourth maximum for Thisara Perera. He goes on backfoot and slaps the ball over deep mid wicket. World XI need 13 off 6 balls.

22:43 IST: SIX! Thisara Perera comes forward and launches the ball towards long on. He is in hurry. World XI 150/3, need 25 off 10 balls.

22:40 IST: Thisara Perera dances down the track and smashes Raees over long off region. Excellent shot from him. World XI 141/3, need 34 off 15 balls.

22:38 IST: SIX! Thisara Perera hammers the ball over deep mid wicket fence. Sohail Khan isn't happy with this shot. World XI 134/3, need 41 off 18 balls.

22:30 IST: Hashim Amla moves to 66 with a boundary off Raees. What a shot from the right-hander. World XI 124/3, need 51 off 23 balls.

22:26 IST: Thisara Perera is the new man at the crease.

22:24 IST: WICKET! Mohammad Nawaz ends Faf du Plessis'stay at 20. World XI 106/3, need 69 off 36 balls.

22:22 IST: SIX! What a shot from Du Plessis. He hits Mohammad Nawaz straight down the ground.

22:16 IST: SIX! Du Plessis sends Shadab Khan towards long off. World XI 95/2, need 80 off 43 balls.

22:06 IST: Faf Du Plessis is the new man at the crease.

22:04 IST: WICKET! Imad Wasim castles Tim Paine for 10 runs. World XI 71/2, need 104 off 64 balls.

22:00 IST: SIX! Hashim Amla smashes Shadab Khan towards deep square leg.

21:54 IST: FOUR! Paine guides Nawaz towards fine leg for a boundary. World XI 56/1, need 119 off 79 balls.

21:52 IST: Tim Paine is the new man at the crease.

21:50 IST: WICKET! Sohail Khan strikes, Tamim Iqbal departs for 23 runs. World XI 47/1, need 128 off 87 balls.

21:45 IST: 5 overs gone! World XI 44/0, need 131 off 90 balls.

21:40 IST: Four! Amla, this time, goes straight down the ground.

21:38 IST: Four! Both the opener are on fire. Brilliant punch from Hashim through the off-side.

21:34 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Tamim off Imad.

21:33 IST: Six!! Tamim clobbers Imad straight down the ground. Stand and deliver from the Bangladeshi.

21:32 IST: Four! Sohail Khan bowls on the pads, Hashim Amla hits the first boundary of the innings.

21:27 IST: At the end of the first over, World XI are 5/0.

21:25 IST: Imad Wasim opening the bowling attack for Pakistan.

21:24 IST: Hashim Amla and Tamim Iqbal opening the bating for World XI.

21:23 IST: Welcome back to the chase. World XI need 175 runs to win in 20 over at 8.75 runs per over.

21:14 IST: At the end of the 20 overs, Pakistan post 174/6. (Babar Azam 45, Samuel Badree 2/31)

Shoaib Malik becomes Pakistan's top T20I run scorer as they reach 174/6 in the 2nd #PAKvWXI T20I in Lahore.

21:13 IST: Out! Ben Cutting gets a wicket on the last ball, Malik departs for 39.

21:12 IST: Six!! Malik slams Cutting for a maximum straight down the ground.

21:08 IST: Six! Short delivery from Cutting, Shoaib Malik pulls it away for a huge maximum.

21:06 IST: Out! Perera dismisses Sarfraz Ahmed for a golden duck.

21:04 IST: Out!! Thisara Perera strikes, Imad Wasim departs for 15. Pakistan 156/4.

20:55 IST: Four! Short from Morkel, Wasim pulls it handsomely for a boundary.

20:54 IST: Four! Imad Wasim slams Morkel for a boundary straight down the ground.

20:50 IST: Imad Wasim is the new man in.

20:49 IST: Out! Samuel Badree gets his second, dismisses Babar Azam for 45. Pakistan 135/3.

20:44 IST: Four! Tahir strays on the pads, Malik guides it down to fine leg for a boundary.

20:43 IST: Six!! Shoaib comes down the track and clobbers Imran Tahir over deep mid wicket for a huge maximum.

​20:42 IST: At the end of the 15th over, Pakistan 121/2.

20:32 IST: Shoaib Malik is the new man in.

20:31 IST: OUT!! Ahmed Shehzad (43) goes big, miscues Imran Tahir and David Miller takes a good catch at long-on. Pakistan 100/2 in 12.2 overs.

20:28 IST: Six! Ahmed Shehzad comes down the track and dispatches CUtting over the long-off boundary for a maximum.

20:20 IST: At the end of the 10th over, Pakistan 78/1.

20:17 IST: Four! Babar Azam punches Perera straight down the ground.

20:15 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery, Shehzad opens the bat face to fine the gap behind point.

20:11 IST: Four! Shehzad lofts the ball straight over the bowler's head.

20:07 IST: Four! Wide from Perera, Azam throws his bat, edges the ball past the wicket-keeper for a lucky boundary.

20:06 IST: Thisara Perera comes into the bowling attack.

20:04 IST: Good first over from Collingwood, concedes only four runs.

20:00 IST: Paul Collingwood introduced into the attack.

19:57 IST: At the end of the fifth over, Pakistan are 42/1.

19:56 IST: Last night's hero, Babar Azam is the new man in.

19:55 IST: WICKET! Samuel Badree traps Fakhar Zaman for 21 in front of the wicket.

19:52 IST: Four! Shehzad comes down the track and slams Badree straight down the ground. No chance for the long-off fielder to cut the ball off.

Pakistan and the World XI pose for a photo together ahead of tonight's 2nd T20I #PAKvWXI

19:44 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Ahmed Shehzad off Badree. Another godd over for Pakistan, get 14 runs off the over.

19:41 IST: Samuel Badree introduced into the attack.

19:40 IST: Four! Same ball, same result. Good over for Pakistan, get 14 runs off the Ben Cutting over.

19:39 IST: Four! Cutting straying on the pads, Zaman guides the ball away past the short fine-leg for a boundary.

19:37 IST: Four! Zaman comes down the track and slaps Ben Cutting straight down the ground.

19:35 IST: Ben Cutting comes into the attack.

19:34 IST: At the end of the first over, Pakistan are two for no loss.

19:30 IST: Pakistan are off the mark on the very first ball.

19:29 IST: Morne Morkel opening the bowling attack for World XI.

19:28 IST: Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad opening the batting for Pakistan.

19:27 IST: Alright, then! It's match time.

19:13 IST: World XI playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Paul Collingwood, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

19:12 IST: Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan, Rumman Raees

19:00 IST: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed wins toss, elects to bat against Faf du Plessis-led World XI.

18:43 IST: Ahead of the second match, a look at the top photos from last night's series opener.

Ahead of the second #PAKvWXI match later, take a look at the top photos from last night's series opener!



https://t.co/ucdNm2k3dP pic.twitter.com/qzFi9fgCGw — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2017

18:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20 match between Pakistan and World XI.

Pakistan hope the series will help end their international isolation as Sri Lanka and West Indies are scheduled to play T20 matches later this year, PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirmed. The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009. This T20 series is a giant step for Pakistan towards reviving international cricket at home after a long gap.