In the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, it is the former who have the upper hand, after having gained a 2-0 unassailable lead. Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI after winning the first match by 5 wickets. Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman and West Indies batter Shai Hope were seen bonding off the game as they indulged in a game of carrom. The official handle of Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of Hope and Zaman playing carrom together.

PCB shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Bonding off the field. Shai Hope is learning carrom from Fakhar Zaman. How would you rate their skills."

In the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and West Indies, the former batted first and posted 275/8 in 50 overs. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq scored half-centuries for Pakistan. This was the sixth straight innings of fifty or more for both Babar and Imam in the 50-over format.

Imam, who was eventually run out for 72 after a misunderstanding with Babar, now has scores of 56, 103, 106, 89, 65 and 72. Meanwhile, Babar scored 77.

Both Babar and Imam joined the likes of Mark Waugh, Gordon Greenidge, Andrew Jones, Mohammad Yusuf, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson in the elite list of batters with 6 straight 50-plus scores in ODIs.

Mohammad Nawaz then bowled a spell of 4-19 as Pakistan bundled out West Indies for 155, winning the match by 120 runs. Mohammad Wasim Jr scalped three wickets while Shadab Khan took two.