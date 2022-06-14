Shai Hope has been West Indies' top batter in white-ball cricket for a while now. The opening batter looks a class apart and made his presence felt in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series against Pakistan, despite the Caribbean side going down 0-3. Hope started the series with a bang, scoring 127 runs. But his efforts failed to inspire West Indies to a win.

He failed in the second match of the series but was looking good in the third as he gave the Windies a strong start in their chase of the 270-run target.

But much to his disappointment, his innings was cut short due to a great effort on the field by Pakistan's Khushdil Shah.

Hope pulled a short delivery from Hasan Ali towards the square leg boundary and it looked like the ball would sail over the fence.

But Khushdil ran a long distance along the boundary rope and pouched the catch at the right moment, much to the delight of his teammates.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan picked up 4 wickets to add to his innings of 86 to help Pakistan win the match and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.