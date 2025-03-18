Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joined the franchise's squad on Monday after undergoing finger surgery last month. Samson-led RR will kickstart their Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23. As per ESPNCricinfo, Samson was undergoing rehab at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence, and it is not yet confirmed whether he will keep wickets right from the first game. Dhruv Jurel could play as a specialist keeper if Samson is not fit.

During the fifth T20I against England in February, Jurel kept wickets in place of Samson after a Jofra Archer delivery hit Samson's finger while batting.

In 16 matches last season, Samson scored 531 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.27, with a strike rate of 153.46, with a best score of 86 and five half-centuries. He was the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Also, all-rounder Riyan Parag, who has recovered from his shoulder injury, is set to be in the starting eleven for Rajasthan. After sitting out from the T20Is against South Africa and England, Parag made a return to action during the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, scoring a half-century and bowling 26 overs against Saurashtra for Assam.

Parag was Rajasthan's top-run-getter last season and overall third-highest. In a breakout season, Parag piled up 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and struck at 149.21, with four half-centuries and best score of 84*. His move to number three from lower-middle-order paid off big time.

After their opening match against SRH, RR will follow it with two back-to-back home matches against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 26 and March 30 in Guwahati, which is their second home base in the IPL.

