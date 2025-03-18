New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan have lost their fourth wicket in the form of Khushdil Shah, who got dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 2. Currently, Salman Agha and Shadab Khan are standing unbeaten at the crease for four-down Pakistan against New Zealand. After a comprehensive victory against Pakistan in the 1st T20I, New Zealand look to continue the same momentum as the two sides square off in the second match of the series in University Oval, Dunedin. Pakistan, without the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are looking to create a fresh identity in the shortest format. The start of the match was delayed due to rain at the venue in the morning. After the officials decided to reduce the match to 15-over-per-side, Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to field. (Live Scorecard)

