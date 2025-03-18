New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ On Fire As Pakistan Lose Wickets In Quick Successions
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan have lost their fourth wicket in the form of Khushdil Shah, who got dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 2.
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan have lost their fourth wicket in the form of Khushdil Shah, who got dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 2. Currently, Salman Agha and Shadab Khan are standing unbeaten at the crease for four-down Pakistan against New Zealand. After a comprehensive victory against Pakistan in the 1st T20I, New Zealand look to continue the same momentum as the two sides square off in the second match of the series in University Oval, Dunedin. Pakistan, without the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are looking to create a fresh identity in the shortest format. The start of the match was delayed due to rain at the venue in the morning. After the officials decided to reduce the match to 15-over-per-side, Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to field. (Live Scorecard)
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live
No run.
Six!
Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan charges down the pitch, swings, and misses.
Fuller than a good length, on the middle and leg. Abdul Samad turns it off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
Abdul Samad walks in at number 7.
HOLES OUT! BEN SEARS GETS THE PAKISTAN SKIPPER! Short of a length delivery, around off. Salman Agha looks to muscle the pull but fails to get the desired connection. The ball goes toward the deep square leg region. Mark Chapman moves to his left and takes a sharp catch. Pakistan have lost half of their side now.
Short of a length, rising delivery, around off. Salman Agha looks to cut but misses.
Full and quick, just outside off. Bunted past the bowler for a single.
Wrong'un, on off. Salman Agha nudges it through mid-wicket for a couple.
FOUR! PUNISHED! Short and wide outside off. Salman Agha plays it away from the body and cuts it toward deep backward point for an easy boundary.
SIX! WHACKED! Tad short, on the middle. Salman Agha advances and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Sails comfortably over the ropes for a biggie.
Drifted on the pad. Shadab Khan half pulls it to long-leg for one.
Tossed up wrong'un, on the middle and leg. Shadab Khan comes forward and defends it.
Time for Drinks! Pakistan have lost four wickets but have scored at a fair clip today. Salman Agha is looking in good form and will be key for Pakistan to get toward a competitive score. New Zealand, meanwhile, have taken wickets regularly and will look to carry on in a similar manner.
On a length, outside off. Salman Agha flays and misses.
Back of a length, rising delivery, around off. Salman Agha plays and misses at it.
SIX! WHIPPED! Pace-off delivery, on a length, outside off. Salman Agha drags it from outside and smokes it high over deep square leg for half a dozen.
Good length ball, at the stumps. Shadab Khan tucks it toward mid-wicket for one.
On a length, wide outside off. Shadab Khan cuts it through covers for a couple.
Short of a good length, just outside off. Salman Agha runs it down to the right of the keeper for one.