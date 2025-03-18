The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the only tournament where cricket fans still have the option of seeing MS Dhoni in action. The Chennai Super Kings legend arrives into the 2025 season after undergoing a rigorous training regime. With IPL being the only professional cricketing event that Dhoni is involved in, maintaining fitness, especially at the age of 43, becomes quite a tricky task. However, when former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh met Dhoni at a wedding recently, he was stunned to see how fit the CSK stalwart looked.

Harbhajan admitted that Dhoni's fitness left him quite intrigued, which prompted him to ask questions about the veteran wicket-keeper batter's preparations for the IPL.

"I just met him recently at one of our friend's daughter's weddings. He looked very fit, solid. I asked him, 'What you are doing at this age, isn't it tough?' He said, 'Yes, it's difficult, but this is the only thing I like doing. I find joy in it. I want to do it, go out and play.' As long as the hunger is there, you will be able to do it. It's hard without playing any cricket (throughout the year). He is showing how it's done. He must be doing something better than the others. He is not just surviving, he is dominating all the bowlers," Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo.

Harbhajan shared insights into Dhoni's practice sessions for the IPL, saying 'Thala' has been batting in the nets for 2-3 hours every single day in Chennai since joining the camp.

"The practice that he is doing for one-two months The more balls you play, you get that timing, flow, and sixes going. He bats 2-3 hours every day in Chennai. He is the first one to come to the ground and the last one to leave, even at this age. That's the difference," he added.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also shared shed light on Dhoni's approach towards the T20 league. While calls have been there for Dhoni to bat higher in the batting order, he has often sent himself out to bat at No. 7 or No. 8 spots. Chopra explained the logic behind such moves.

"He is very honest with himself. It matters a lot. Why? We all keep saying he should bat higher up the order. But, in his head, he was convinced that I can't bat for 40 balls. If there are 12 overs left and I come into bat, I can't do it. You may think I would be able to hit, but the fact of the matter is I know I wouldn't be able to. He is very clear about what he can do and what he can't. That's clarity," Chopra said.

Advertisement

"I have not seen anyone with quicker hands than MS Dhoni. If the ball goes to him, you are out 9.5 times out of 10. I don't know how he does it. The hand doesn't go back at all. He is lightning quick with gloves."