Having sealed a series win in the second T20I, Pakistan will be aiming for a clean sweep against West Indies on Thursday in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts won the second T20I by nine runs. Mohammad Rizwan smashed 38 off 30 balls and Shadab Khan registered an unbeaten knock of 28 runs in 12 deliveries as Pakistan posted 172 for eight in 20 overs. Facing a target of 173, West Indies could only reach 163 in 20 overs, despite a fine 67-run knock by Brandon King. Shaheen Shah Afridi was once again in top bowling form for Pakistan, taking three wickets in four overs.

Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be held on Thursday, December 16.

What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be live streamed via Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)