Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri Series 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri Series 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan will be taking on South Africa in the 3rd ODI match of the ongoing Tri-Nation series in Karachi on Wednesday.
Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri Series 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan will be taking on South Africa in the 3rd ODI match of the ongoing Tri-Nation series in Karachi on Wednesday. The hosts faced a shocking 78-run defeat in their opening game against New Zealand. They will now be putting their best foot forward and eye a strong comeback. On the other hand, South Africa also lost against the Kiwis by six wickets. Both the teams are now fighting for a victory, in order to play the series finale against New Zealand on Friday. (Live Scorecard)
Mohammad Rizwan informs they want to experiment with a couple of things before going into the Champions Trophy. Tells they want to take momentum forward by doing well in this series. Mentions it's new day, new conditions and wants to play good cricket.
Temba Bavuma says they will bat first, looking at the stats and is a good wicket to bat on. Tells the key is to play their best cricket before going into the Champions Trophy. Informs they have made a few changes. Mentions the bowlers need to take wickets in the Powerplay.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (In for Kamran Ghulam), Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain (In for Haris Rauf), Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(C), Tony de Zorzi (In for Jason Smith), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen(WK) (In for Eathan Bosch), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch(In for Mihlali Mpongwana), Keshav Maharaj (In for Junior Dala), Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and will BAT.
South Africa on the other hand have contrasting issues as their bowling department lacks experience. Matthew Breetzke had a phenomenal outing on his debut. 150 runs on debut speaks volumes of his batting but South Africa need other batters to provide some help and a lot will be asked from the bowlers if they want to reach the final. Pakistan will be forced to make a change as Haris Rauf got injured in the previous game. Will South Africa make any changes? Stay tuned to find out.
The preparation for the Champions Trophy is in full flow as the Tri-Series has been really important before marching into the big tournament. The Kiwis have ticked all the boxes so far but today's clash between Pakistan and South Africa is a knockout as whoever wins will face the Kiwis in the final. The home team Pakistan lost the opening game, their batting is a big concern with their big guns, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam yet to fire and today is a perfect opportunity for the experienced duo to regain their form.
...MATCH DAY...
The National Stadium in Karachi is set to host a high-stakes clash between Pakistan and South Africa in the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With New Zealand already securing a spot in the final of this series, this match is a virtual semi-final, with the winner facing the Kiwis in the summit clash. Pakistan holds a dominant head-to-head record, winning four of the last five encounters against South Africa, including three in a row. However, both teams are coming off losses in their opening games against New Zealand, making this game even more crucial for a spot in the final. Pakistan’s batting struggled in their chase of 331 runs against New Zealand and they fell short. Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer, scoring 84 off 69 balls, while Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, and Abrar Ahmed made decent contributions. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had disappointing outings, and they will need to step up in this must-win match. The bowling was a mixed bag as Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets but leaked runs, while Abrar Ahmed bowled economically and took two scalps. Haris Rauf’s fitness remains a concern, and if he is unavailable, Mohammad Hasnain is likely to replace him. On the other hand, South Africa’s batting revolved around Matthew Breetzke, who played a sensational knock of 150 off 148 balls against New Zealand. Wiaan Mulder and Jason Smith also chipped in, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to convert starts. The bowling unit struggled, with Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Mihlali Mpongwana proving expensive. Senuran Muthusamy was the most effective, picking up two wickets for 50 runs. For South Africa to win, their bowlers must deliver under pressure, and the likes of Ngidi and Shamsi will have to step up against Pakistan’s formidable batting lineup. With both teams fighting for a place in the final, expect an intense battle. The pitch in Karachi favors batters, but pacers will get some early swing, making the first 10 overs crucial. Humidity could bring in some dew later, making chasing the preferred option. Pakistan’s batting depth and home advantage give them a slight edge, but South Africa’s in-form batters like Breetzke and Mulder can turn the game around. Who will rise to the occasion and book their place in the final?