Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri Series 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan will be taking on South Africa in the 3rd ODI match of the ongoing Tri-Nation series in Karachi on Wednesday. The hosts faced a shocking 78-run defeat in their opening game against New Zealand. They will now be putting their best foot forward and eye a strong comeback. On the other hand, South Africa also lost against the Kiwis by six wickets. Both the teams are now fighting for a victory, in order to play the series finale against New Zealand on Friday. (Live Scorecard)