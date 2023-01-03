New Zealand ended their first innings on day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi, after being bowled out for 449. The visitors achieved this courtesy a 104-run last wicket stand between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel. The day though had started well for the hosts with Naseem Shah producing another gem of a delivery to send back Ish Sodhi to leave the Kiwis at 309/7.

Naseem bowled the perfect delivery to a right hander, pitching the ball at length and hitting the top of the off stump as Sodhi missed the line of the ball.

Watch video of Naseem Shah clean bowling Ish Sodhi

Naseem ended the innings with 3 wickets, same as spinner Salman Agha, Pakistan's latest spin sensation Abrar Ahmed picked up three wickets.

Devon Conway had scored a century to give New Zealand a good start in the match while Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries and Matt Henry slammed an unbeaten half-century.

Both the teams are all but out of contention for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship Final.

