Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: After going up 2-0 in the Rawalpindi leg, Pakistan now look to clinch the five match series when they take on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi
3rd ODI Live: Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan set to return as Pakistan look to clinch series.© AFP
PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: After going up 2-0 in the Rawalpindi leg, Pakistan now look to clinch the five match series when they take on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are likely to return to the playing XI in the third ODI against New Zealand while Iftikhar Ahmed's inclusion is still in doubt. Shadab and Shaheen are expected to make a comeback, while young Ihsanullah and Usama Mir may have to step aside. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand from Karachi
3rd ODI, New Zealand in Pakistan, 5 ODI Series, 2023, May 03, 2023
Play In Progress
PAK
1/0 (1.1)
NZ
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.86
% chance to win
PAK 63%
NZ 37%
Batsman
Fakhar Zaman
0* (2)
Imam-ul-Haq
0 (5)
Bowler
Matt Henry
0/0 (1)
Adam Milne
0/0 (0.1)
