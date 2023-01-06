Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 5, Live Score Updates: New Zealand Aim For Victory On Final Day
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live: New Zealand have an upper hand over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test as the hosts will begin Day 5 at 0/2 in Karachi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live: New Zealand look to clinch the victory© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates:New Zealand have an upper hand over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test as the hosts will begin Day 5 at 0/2 in Karachi. Pakistan need 319 runs to win with eight wickets in hand. Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 277/5 after Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell smashed 74 runs each. Apart from them, Tom Latham smashed 62 runs while Kane Williamson scored 41. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, and Agha Salman scalped one wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium, Karachi
2nd Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 02, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
PAK
408&0/2 (2.5)
NZ
449&277/5d
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0
% chance to win
NZ 41%
Draw 45%
PAK 14%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
0 (6)
Bowler
Matt Henry
0/0 (1)
Ish Sodhi
0/1 (0.5)
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is now time for Day 5 of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand The Kiwis are in the driving seat coming into the final day as they need to take 8 wickets in almost 90 overs to win this Test match. Pakistan find themselves in a precarious position as they are reeling at 0/2 in the 2.5 overs played. The New Zealand skipper turned on the heat with a wicket in the first over, forcing Pakistan to send Mir Hamza as the nightwatchman but he could not survive till Stumps on Day 4. The Kiwis have a fairly new ball and would hope they get some assistance off the deck. Will the hosts be able to defend with all their might? Or will the Kiwis make the most of the momentum on their side? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for some enticing Test cricket action.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
Pakistan did manage to create some chances but they were really poor in the field as they dropped a few catches. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the main culprit as he put down a couple behind the wicket and also missed a simple stumping opportunity. Will the hosts be able to save this match and play for a draw? Will they be able to bat out of their skins and steal a win? Or will New Zealand press home their advantage on the final day? Join us on Friday 6th January at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) to find out which way this game goes. Until then, goodbye and cheers!
Right from the start of the day, Pakistan have been chasing the game as they lost their last wicket of the first inning in the first over itself and conceded a lead of 41 runs. Mir Hamza dismissed Devon Conway on a golden duck but Kane Williamson and Tom Latham managed to steady the ship by adding a 109-run partnership. They were both dismissed in consecutive overs off the bowling of Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed and Henry Nicholls did not last long either as he fell to Hasan Ali. However, Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell smothered any hopes Pakistan had of coming back in this game and are now well and truly on top of their opponents.
Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell came out after tea looking to be watchful and steadily built a 127-run partnership in 190 balls. The former departed on 74 looking to push the scoring rate as Agha Salman also added a wicket under his belt. Michael Bracewell continued the onslaught though and remained unbeaten on 74 when Tim Southee decided to declare setting Pakistan a target of 319. What an outstanding decision it proved to be as they had just three overs to have a crack at the Pakistan openers but the skipper leading from the front claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique in the very first over. To make things better, Ish Sodhi dismissed the night watchman Mir Hamza on the last ball of the day.
New Zealand have taken the opportunity to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. They focused on preserving their wickets early on and it was only towards the end that they showed any sort of positive intent. In the end, 126 runs were scored in the 32.5 overs bowled in the final session with New Zealand losing a solitary wicket but they managed to claim two wickets in the three overs they bowled. This puts them in a situation in which they should not lose this game whereas Pakistan will be looking to slow down this game as they know that they will have a mountain to climb.
OUT! CLEANED UP! Ish Sodhi makes sure that his side ends the day on a high. Pakistan lose their second wicket and Mir Hamza is unable to protect his wicket. The change of angle does wonders for Ish Sodhi. It is pushed through quicker, full and outside off. It skidds through and comes in with the arm. Mir Hamza prods and tries to defend it out on his front foot. He gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes on to shatter the stumps. PAKISTAN ARE 0/2 AT STUMPS ON DAY 4.
Sodhi comes 'round the wicket. Goes full and outside off. Hamza gets an inside edge on the pad.
Three dots on the trot! Fuller, on off pole. Hamza presses forward and defends it out. Hamza has three more ball to survive.
Floated and full, on off. Hamza blocks it on his front foot.
Angled across, outside off. Hamza prods and defends it to silly point.
Much fuller, on off. Imam-ul-Haq knocks it to mid off. Pakistan are still left to get off the mark.
This is spilled down leg. Imam-ul-Haq misses to glance it around the corner.
A length ball, wide of off. Imam-ul-Haq has no shot to offer.
Fuller, in length, on off, blocked out.
This is outside off, left alone.
Good length, on off. Imam-ul-Haq blocks it to the leg side.
Matt Henry to share the new ball.
Goes 'round the wicket now and serves this outside off on a good length. Mir Hamza is happy to leave this one alone. Maiden wicket for Tim Southee to start off.
Delivers this one back of a length and in line with the stumps. Mir Hamza stands tall and defends this back down the pitch.