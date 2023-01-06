Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates:New Zealand have an upper hand over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test as the hosts will begin Day 5 at 0/2 in Karachi. Pakistan need 319 runs to win with eight wickets in hand. Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 277/5 after Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell smashed 74 runs each. Apart from them, Tom Latham smashed 62 runs while Kane Williamson scored 41. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, and Agha Salman scalped one wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium, Karachi

