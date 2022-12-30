PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Pakistan will resume play on Day 5 at 77-2 against New Zealand, with Imam-ul-Haq on 45 and nightwatchman Nauman Ali also unbeaten on 4. The hosts will need to bat-out the last day to avoid defeat in the first Test after the visitors took control of the proceedings, courtesy of Kane Williamson fifth Test double century. Earlier, Williamson's unbeaten double century enabled the visitors to declare their first innings on 612-9 -- a good 174-run lead over Pakistan's 438. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the live updates of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi

