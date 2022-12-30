Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5
PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Pakistan will resume play on Day 5 at 77-2 against New Zealand
1st Test, Day 5 Live: Imam-ul-Haq key as Pakistan look to avoid defeat.© AFP
Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Pakistan will resume play on Day 5 at 77-2 against New Zealand, with Imam-ul-Haq on 45 and nightwatchman Nauman Ali also unbeaten on 4. The hosts will need to bat-out the last day to avoid defeat in the first Test after the visitors took control of the proceedings, courtesy of Kane Williamson fifth Test double century. Earlier, Williamson's unbeaten double century enabled the visitors to declare their first innings on 612-9 -- a good 174-run lead over Pakistan's 438.
Here are the live updates of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi
1st Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
PAK
438&100/4 (39.1)
NZ
612/9d
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.55
% chance to win
NZ 35%
Draw 65%
PAK 0%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
54 (106)
Bowler
Tim Southee
17/0 (10)
Ish Sodhi
17/2 (7.1)
OUT! LBW! Babar Azam looks very adjacent to the stumps here. He has a nervous look on his face, has a word with his partner and then takes the DRS.
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack, from the opposite end. He was quite threatening last evening. Can he make inroads?
Fuller one, outside off, shaping in. Imam-ul-Haq prods forward and blocks it to silly mid off.
This one lands on off, Imam-ul-Haq block it to the man at silly mid on.
Bowls it fuller and on the stumps, Imam-ul-Haq blocks it solidly.
On a length and outside off, Imam-ul-Haq leaves it alone.
FOUR! Fine placement. Fuller and on middle and leg, Imam-ul-Haq reads it well and flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary. 100 up!
Bowls it fuller and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq blocks it solidly back towards the bowler.
Fuller and on off, Babar Azam defends it to the man at short leg.
Bowls it on off, Babar Azam works it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
FOUR! Slightly shorter and slower too, Babar Azam hangs back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary!
Fuller and on off, Babar Azam defends it solidly.
FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on leg, slower too. Babar Azam gets on his knee and helps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
Tossed up, on leg, Babar Azam pulls it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Bowls it outside off again, Imam-ul-Haq lets it go towards the keeper.
Fuller one, on off this time, shaping in. Imam-ul-Haq defends it back towards the bowler.
Another one outside off, Imam-ul-Haq shoulders arms at it.
That was similar to the last delivery as Imam-ul-Haq lets this one go towards the keeper again.
Fuller one this time, outside off, Imam-ul-Haq leaves the harmless delivery.
Around the wicket. Slightly shorter and shaping in, Imam-ul-Haq leaves it alone.