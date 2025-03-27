Cricket fans in India are often crazy for their team. And if the team owner is Shah Rukh Khan, then the craziness hits the roof. The same is visible in a video which has gone viral on social media. In the video, which many social media users claim is from an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens, a KKR fan can be seen attempting to breach security and meet the Bollywood actor. The fan, however, stops midway as police catch hold of him and give him some special treatment.

Meanwhile, a candid Moeen Ali, who temporarily but successfully filled the void of Sunil Narine during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, says he is "used to bowling with someone who is better than me." Part of a KKR attack that also has Varun Chakaravarthy in its ranks, Moeen worked well in tandem with the Indian mystery spinner and choked RR in the middle overs to restrict them to 151 for nine in their contest here on Wednesday.

"My job was to keep it tight, so that he can build the pressure and maybe get wickets. I'm used to bowling with someone who is better than me and has more mystery than me. My job is to bowl as tight as I can and hopefully that builds pressure for that person to then get wickets," Moeen said at the post-match press conference.

"Varun is bowling outstandingly well as we know and he is a brilliant bowler. He has improved so much over the last two-three years. It is amazing to bowl with somebody like that," he added.

While the 37-year-old Moeen rose to the challenge to return impressive figures of 2/23 from four overs, his younger spin colleague Chakaravarthy finished with 2/23 in his full quota of four overs.

RR enjoyed a fruitful Power Play, scoring 54 runs in the first six overs but the introduction of spin changed the complexion of their innings.

Moeen dismissed Yashasvi Jasiwal in his second over but his best moment of the game came when he sent back Nitish Rana with a classic off-spinner that turned away sharply from the left-handed batter to hit the middle stump.

