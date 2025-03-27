Abhishek Sharma has been one of the brightest talents to emerge in the last couple of years. As Indian cricket team builds towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, Abhishek Sharma will be a crucial cog in the team's plan. Hailing from Punjab, Abhishek Sharma has a special relationship with Yuvraj Singh. The Indian cricket team great often comments on Abhishek Sharma's innings. It just does not end there, Yuvraj has trained Abhishek Sharma.

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh said he had an advice for Abhishek which the former India star followed. Yuvraj had kept Abhishek and Shubman Gill in his house during COVID lockdown and made sure they train properly.

"When Abhishek was playing, I said if you could control his nightlife, Yuvraj did exactly that, and did not let him go here and there. He kept the shoes in his hands...the slippers that he talks about...so he turned out okay. Wild horses need to be tamed by catching their hair firmly," he said.

According to Abhishek Sharma's former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson, he can alter his shots at the last moment while still generating immense power and finding gaps all over the field, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"He has got a great bat swing and is a natural timer of the ball," Williamson said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He has got that gift of power, but it's not through brute force. It is through timing the ball and playing all around the ground, which is a superpower in a lot of ways. It's a little bit like Heinrich Klaasen. I mean different with the brute strength but the ability to change your options and score pretty much all around the ground. Changing your shot at the last minute - because you're not overhitting - is a skill that not many have," he added.

Abhishek had a standout Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, amassing 484 runs in 16 innings at a blistering strike rate of 204.21. His explosive opening partnership with Travis Head was one of the tournament's biggest highlights. After making his India debut later that year, he seamlessly carried his form into international cricket, already notching up two centuries in 17 T20Is with an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84.

Williamson recalls that Abhishek's potential was evident early on, even when SRH acquired him from Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) ahead of IPL 2019. At that point, he had played only three IPL matches, but his talent was undeniable.

With ANI inputs