Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Tom Latham Century Keeps New Zealand Strong vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live: New Zealand have lost opener Devon Conway on the latter's individual score of 92 but Tom Latham has kept them going on Wednesday.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tom Latham and Devon Conway have batted with grit.© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live: New Zealand have lost opener Devon Conway on the latter's individual score of 92 on Wednesday but Tom Latham has kept them going with his unbeaten century. On Day 2, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham blunted Pakistan bowlers to guide their side to a solid 165 without loss at close on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Tuesday. Conway became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in his 11th Test when he reached 82 at close and was ably supported by Latham who was unbeaten on 78. The tourists are now 273 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 438 which was spiced up by a brilliant maiden hundred from middle-order batter Agha Salman. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from National Stadium, in Karachi:
1st Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
438
NZ
203/1 (60.0)
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.38
% chance to win
PAK 27%
Draw 47%
NZ 26%
Batsman
Tom Latham
104 (164)
Kane Williamson
2* (20)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
66/0 (19)
Nauman Ali
47/1 (15)
No run.
No run.
FOUR! Good shot!
Tossed up around middle, Williamson works it wide of short fine leg for a single.
Risky single and TOM LATHAM COMPLETES HIS 13TH TEST HUNDRED! He has now the most number of Test centuries for a New Zealand opener. Coming to the delivery, it's full and around off, Latham sweeps it towards short fine leg and completes a brisk single. The helmet comes off and Tom raises his bat to celebrate the moment.
Floated and full, around off, Latham jumps down the track and pushes it to mid on.
Drinks! A good start from the hosts in the first hour and they got rid of one of the set batters. They came close to getting Tom Latham as well but he had a lucky escape. The pitch has certainly started to play games as there is some spin and consistent variable bounce. Tackling the Pakistan spinners is going to be tricky. Let's see how New Zealand adjust to the changing conditions.
Too full this time, around middle, this time Kane Williamson easily defends it back.
Flatter again, around off and turning away with some low bounce, Kane does well to keep it out on the leg side.
Quicker and flatter on off, Williamson goes on the back foot and defends it to cover-point.
Loopy and around middle, Tom Latham walks forward and eases it down to long on for a single. Moves to 99!
In the air... Safe! Latham tries to sweep out of the rough again and there is a top edge once more. It flies over square leg and he gets a couple. Tom is looking a bit edgy in his 90s.
Beaten all ends up! Flatter outside off, a bit short and turning back in, Tom goes back to cut but it beats the inside part of his bat.
A bit quicker through the air, on middle, Kane keeps it out safely to mid-wicket.
Lunges to a full ball and defends it watchfully to the off side.
Fuller and on middle, defended towards short leg.
Full and on middle, Williamson defends it on the leg side.
Aerial but safe! Abrar Ahmed lands it full outside off, on the rough and gets it to turn in with some extra bounce. Latham top-edges his attempted sweep shot and it flies down to long leg. They collect three runs.
Flighted and around middle, turning in, Tom helps it off his pads to short fine leg.
Spin from both ends as Abrar Ahmed comes into the attack for the first time this morning.