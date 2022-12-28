Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live: New Zealand have lost opener Devon Conway on the latter's individual score of 92 on Wednesday but Tom Latham has kept them going with his unbeaten century. On Day 2, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham blunted Pakistan bowlers to guide their side to a solid 165 without loss at close on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Tuesday. Conway became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in his 11th Test when he reached 82 at close and was ably supported by Latham who was unbeaten on 78. The tourists are now 273 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 438 which was spiced up by a brilliant maiden hundred from middle-order batter Agha Salman. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from National Stadium, in Karachi:

