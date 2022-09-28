Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world right now, while Naseem Shah is one of the most exciting young pacers going around. So what happened when the two squared off in the nets? Naturally, it was a fiery affair as the two sparred during a training session amid Pakistan's seven-match T20I series against England. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shah is seen bowling at Babar. The contest turned out to be a rather even one, with Babar just about edging out the youngster.

There were some gorgeous drives and flicks on display from Babar, but Naseem Shah troubled him with a short ball as the Pakistan skipper missed his attempted pull.

Babar then had to defend a few good deliveries from the young pacer, but also slammed him over the extra cover region when presented with a full and wide delivery.

More straight-bat defensive shots followed as the video came to a close.

Babar Azam, who was out of form through the Asia Cup, hit a majestic century in a 200-run chase during the T20I series against England, which is currently tied at 2-2 after the first four matches in Karachi.

Promoted

Naseem Shah, meanwhile, was not included in the playing XI after the first match, where he went for 41 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs.

The two teams will now face off in three matches in Lahore.