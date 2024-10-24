Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Live Streaming: Pakistan are all set to take on England in the third Test of the three-match series from Thursday in Rawalpindi. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will now be giving their level best, in order to seal the victory. England piled up 823-7 to thrash Pakistan by an innings on a lifeless Multan pitch in the first Test, before the hosts bounced back with a 152-run win on a recycled and turning Multan track.

For the deciding match, Pakistan have kept the same combination of three frontline spinners in Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood, with just one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

When will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will take place from Tuesday, October 24 to Monday, October 28 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match be held?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 3rd Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)