Pakistan vs England Live Streaming 2nd Test: With several eyeballs on them following the decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, a beleaguered Pakistan will take on England in the second Test, hoping to kickstart a comeback in the series. Shan Masood's side suffered by a humiliating defeat in the first Test, as they lost by an innings despite posting a total of 556 in the first innings. Now without a win in their last 11 home Test matches, Pakistan have a mountain to climb. On the other hand, England captain Ben Stokes is set to return to action.

When will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will take place from Tuesday, October 15 to Saturday, October 19 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match be held?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)