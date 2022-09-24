Babar Azam scored a hundred against England in the second T20I of the seven-match series at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday. Chasing a 200-run target in the game, Pakistan comfortably reached home as Babar led the innings with his 110 not out off 66 balls. His knock was laced with 11 fours and 5 sixes. After the match, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lavished praise on Babar and said that he replicated India batter Virat Kohli's art of scoring a hundred in a chase.

With the latest three-figure mark, Babar also became the first Pakistan batter to score two hundreds in the T20I format. His first century in the format had come against South Africa. It was a 122-run knock that had come off 59 balls in Centurion in April last year.

Akhtar claimed that Babar is the best batter in the world.

"Hats off to the chase. Virat Kohli used to score hundreds in chases... Babar Azam has replicated it. The class of Babar is far better than anyone else in this world because of his elegance and shot selection. When his strike rate goes over 150 to 160, he becomes something else. And when he becomes something else, this is what happens, Pakistan wins the game," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the match on Thursday, England posted 199 for 5 in 20 overs with the help of Moeen Ali's 55 not out off 23 balls and Ben Duckett's 43 off 22 balls. In reply, Pakistan reached home with 10 wickets in hand and 3 balls to spare.

Promoted

Meanwhile, the victory broke Pakistan's three-match losing streak that had stretched from the Asia Cup. Pakistan were defeated by Sri Lanka in back-to-back matches at the continental event.

Pakistan and England play the third T20I of the series on Friday.