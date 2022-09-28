After a gap of three days, the seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will continue from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the fifth T20I match on Wednesday. In the 4th T20I match on Sunday, in Karachi, Pakistan posted a target of 167 and in return England lost the game by 3 runs, due to a wonderful spell by Haris Rauf who scalped two wickets in the 19th over, followed by Mohammad Wasim Jr, who defended 4 runs off the last over. After this win, Pakistan have levelled the series 2-2 and now Babar Azam-led side will look to continue their winning streak.

When will Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I?

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)