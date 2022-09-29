Pakistan pulled off a thrilling 6-run win over England in the 5th T20I on Wednesday, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to gain a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series. Put in to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 145 with Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 63 runs. Later, Pakistan bowlers miraculously restricted England at 139/7, to claim a victory by 6 runs. But what came as a surprise was debutant pacer Aamer Jamal's heroics, when he defended 15 runs off the last over, from the dangerous looking Moeen Ali.

In the last over, England needed 15 runs, with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes at the crease. Aamer came to bowl his second over of the night and bowled two dot balls, which were followed by a wide and a huge six by Moeen, who also brought up his half-century with the shot. England then needed 8 off 3, but Jamal gave just one run in his next three deliveries and Pakistan won the match by 6 runs.

Coming to the match, prolific opener Rizwan hit a fighting half-century before debutant all-rounder Jamal starred with the ball as Pakistan beat England by six runs in another last-over finish in the fifth T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rizwan's 46-ball 63 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's 145 all out in 19 overs after express pacer Mark Wood grabbed 3-20 to derail the home team who were asked to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium. England's stand-in skipper Moeen Ali smashed a brilliant undefeated 37-ball 51, with four sixes and two fours, but failed to score the 15 needed off the final over as England managed 139-7.

Jamal kept his cool despite being hit for a six off the third ball, conceding just eight to give Pakistan a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

With AFP inputs