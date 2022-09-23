Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Mohammad Hasnain struck early for Pakistan as Phil Salt became the first England batter to depart in the third T20I in Karachi. Pakistan had their first breakthrough after they won the toss and elected to field. With the series level at 1-1, both teams will look to edge ahead in the seven-match contest. The match is being played a day after Pakistan chased down a 200-run target without losing a wicket. Babar Azam scored his second T20I century, while Mohammad Rizwan also played a stunning knock, as the two registered the highest ever T20I partnership in a chase. England had won the first match thanks to Luke Wood's four-wicket haul and a half-century from international comeback man Alex Hales. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England straight from the National Stadium in Karachi