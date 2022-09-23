Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: England Lose Phil Salt Early, Mohammad Hasnain Strikes For Pakistan
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against England
Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Mohammad Hasnain struck early for Pakistan as Phil Salt became the first England batter to depart in the third T20I in Karachi. Pakistan had their first breakthrough after they won the toss and elected to field. With the series level at 1-1, both teams will look to edge ahead in the seven-match contest. The match is being played a day after Pakistan chased down a 200-run target without losing a wicket. Babar Azam scored his second T20I century, while Mohammad Rizwan also played a stunning knock, as the two registered the highest ever T20I partnership in a chase. England had won the first match thanks to Luke Wood's four-wicket haul and a half-century from international comeback man Alex Hales. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I
On a good length and outside off, going straight on, Jacks pokes inside the line and misses. A top over by Mohammad Hasnain!
Play and a miss! Plenty of width offered outside off, Jacks steps back and ends up chasing and missing the ball.
Close to off, a touch short in length, Malan guides it wide of backward point and picks up a run to open his account.
Slightly short in length and outside off, skidding off the surface, Malan hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten.
Wide! Back of a length but down the leg side, Malan tries to glance but misses.
Bunts a full ball towards mid off and crosses for a run.
Dawid Malan walks out to bat at number 3.
OUT! CAUGHT! Nearly a collision between two players but no harm is done. A sharp delivery from Hasnain, short and on off at 148 clicks. Salt rocks back to pull but the ball hurries onto his bat and takes the top edge. It balloons towards short extra cover and the bowler himself runs back to take the catch. Mohammad Nawaz also moves ahead from his position at covers and goes for the catch. No calling between the two and eventually it's Nawaz to take the catch. Luckily no physical harm is done.
FOUR! Connects and connects well this time. A touch short and around off, Will Jacks goes back and clobbers it down towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 11 from the over!
Play and a miss! Mohammad Nawaz follows the batter down the leg side with a flatter delivery, Will Jacks turns to heave but misses and is hit on the pads.
Fullish and on off, it's lofted over mid-wicket for a single.
Goes quicker through the air, flat and on middle, Jacks works it behind square leg for one.
Fuller and around leg, skidding in again, Philip Salt steps back to make room and drives it down to long off for a run.
FOUR! Philip Salt also gets his first boundary. Arm ball, landing full around leg and skidding in, Salt gets back and smashes it down to wide long on for a boundary.
We will see spin from the other end as Mohammad Nawaz comes into the attack.
FOUR! That's a fine shot to bring up the first boundary of the evening. On a length around off, angling in, Will Jacks whips it across the line and finds the fence at deep mid-wicket.
Beaten on this occasion! Hasnain delivers it on a good length and just outside off, staying a bit low, Will pushes inside the line and misses.
Hasnain keeps it full again, around off, Jacks drives it from the middle of his bat but finds the fielder at mid off.
Pitches it up and around off, Philip Salt pushes it down to mid off and pinches a single.
Will Jacks is off the mark in international cricket. Again Hasnain serves his delivery around middle, getting it to shape into the batter, Jacks tries to play across the line and helps it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single is taken.