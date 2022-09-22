Pakistan had a disappointing start to their seven-match T20I series against England, as they faced a six-wicket defeat in the first match on Tuesday. In the previous game, Luke Wood scalped three wickets for England to restrict Pakistan at 158/7. Mohammad Rizwan smashed 68 runs off 46 balls. In return, Alex Hales brought up his half-century in 40 balls as England won the game with four balls to spare. Both the teams will be squaring off for the second T20I on Thursday at National Stadium, Karachi.

After failing to clinch the Asia Cup 2022 trophy, the Babar Azam-led side will look for redemption in this series and for that they will be eyeing a win in today's clash. England on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning streak.

When will Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I?

The Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)