Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Day 3 Live:Pakistan's openers got among the runs on a placid pitch Friday as they took the home team to 181 without loss in reply to England's mammoth 657 in the first Test in Rawalpindi. At close on day two, Imam-ul-Haq (90) and Abdullah Shafique (89) were approaching hundreds when umpires called stumps with 17 overs remaining. The home team still need 277 runs to avoid the follow-on. The pitch was again unresponsive to bowlers as the England attack, led by James Anderson, toiled in the same manner as the home side earlier. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 3 of the first Test between Pakistan and England straight from Rawalpindi

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina in Round of 16, Fans Rejoice